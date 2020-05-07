110 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
You won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the Julington Creek Plantation lifestyle! Kitchen has plenty of storage space and attached 1 car garage offers room for parking and/or storage. Take advantage of the top rated St. Johns County schools and enjoy all the fun offered by the community amenity center! Hurry because this gem won't last long! Washer and dryer is "as is". One small dog or cat under 25 pounds allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
