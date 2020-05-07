110 Southern Bridge

Amenities

You won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the Julington Creek Plantation lifestyle! Kitchen has plenty of storage space and attached 1 car garage offers room for parking and/or storage. Take advantage of the top rated St. Johns County schools and enjoy all the fun offered by the community amenity center! Hurry because this gem won't last long! Washer and dryer is "as is". One small dog or cat under 25 pounds allowed.