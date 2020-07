Laurels Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal

Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring. Our spacious floor plans also feature newly renovated kitchens with the full-size appliances. Your fully equipped kitchen has a stove, microwave, refrigerator and a dishwasher, as well as ample cabinet and counter top space. The kitchen opens to a living area with plentiful natural lighting coming through. The Laurels offers a living experience unmatched throughout the Fort Myers, Florida apartment community.