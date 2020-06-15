9576 Hemingway LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Imagine sitting on your Lanai looking over serene water....you can make it happen with this beautiful carriage home! You will never see snow falling on this lake

This home features fully furnished two bedroom and two bath plus den. Granite in kitchen and new Samsung stainless steel French door refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave. Colonial Country Club is a solid golf community, with elegant clubhouse, casual and fine dining, active tennis programs, pro shop, exercise gym, swimming pools and spas, and miles of tropical nature trails. Activities galore to keep your winter as active as you want to be.