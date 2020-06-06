All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

8555 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Location, Location, Location! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Includes all appliances PLUS a washer and dryer. Screened lanai with storage room. 2 parking spaces. The community offers a large heated pool, exercise facility, and playground. Walking distance to a elementary and middle school. Close to I75, airport, lots of shopping/restaurants. Available immediately!!! The HOA application process is 20 days. Association requirements:applicant must have a minimum 650 credit score and a clean criminal background. Sorry but no pets is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

