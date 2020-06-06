8555 Bernwood Cove LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Location, Location, Location! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Includes all appliances PLUS a washer and dryer. Screened lanai with storage room. 2 parking spaces. The community offers a large heated pool, exercise facility, and playground. Walking distance to a elementary and middle school. Close to I75, airport, lots of shopping/restaurants. Available immediately!!! The HOA application process is 20 days. Association requirements:applicant must have a minimum 650 credit score and a clean criminal background. Sorry but no pets is allowed.