8086 Queen Palm LN

Fresh updates to Heritage Palms condo overlooking golf course, aqua lake and clubhouse. Great views and southern exposure for light in the living area all day long. New carpet, fresh paint, granite in kitchen make this one move in ready. Brookside floor plan is open to the living area and perfect for entertaining. Lanai is enclosed for cool nights and to keep your lanai perfectly clean. Large storage closet just outside the front door for beach toys, bikes, grill, etc. Heritage Palms is an active community with golf and tennis, restaurants and activities, all at a bundled value. Just pay cart fees! This location in Fort Myers is convenient to airport, shopping, restaurants and all of our world-famous beaches are close by.