Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

8086 Queen Palm LN

8086 Queen Palm Lane · (239) 278-3104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8086 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Fresh updates to Heritage Palms condo overlooking golf course, aqua lake and clubhouse. Great views and southern exposure for light in the living area all day long. New carpet, fresh paint, granite in kitchen make this one move in ready. Brookside floor plan is open to the living area and perfect for entertaining. Lanai is enclosed for cool nights and to keep your lanai perfectly clean. Large storage closet just outside the front door for beach toys, bikes, grill, etc. Heritage Palms is an active community with golf and tennis, restaurants and activities, all at a bundled value. Just pay cart fees! This location in Fort Myers is convenient to airport, shopping, restaurants and all of our world-famous beaches are close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have any available units?
8086 Queen Palm LN has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8086 Queen Palm LN have?
Some of 8086 Queen Palm LN's amenities include granite counters, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8086 Queen Palm LN currently offering any rent specials?
8086 Queen Palm LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8086 Queen Palm LN pet-friendly?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN offer parking?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not offer parking.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have a pool?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not have a pool.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have accessible units?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8086 Queen Palm LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8086 Queen Palm LN does not have units with air conditioning.
