Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:04 PM

8073 Pacific Beach DR

8073 Pacific Beach Drive · (239) 672-7484
Location

8073 Pacific Beach Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
internet access
This fantastic Townhouse has it all in one of the areas newer & most affordable communities. Conveniently located close to supermarket, The Forum, I-75 & airport. Great floor plan, screened-in lanai for relaxation, basic cable available, internet available. Cypress Landing offers tons of amenities such as the Club Cypress fitness area featuring a tropical resort-style pool, expansive decks, verandas & cabanas, Hi-Tech fitness center, Juice Bar, children's playground & more! Truly a must see, hurry this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have any available units?
8073 Pacific Beach DR has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have?
Some of 8073 Pacific Beach DR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8073 Pacific Beach DR currently offering any rent specials?
8073 Pacific Beach DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8073 Pacific Beach DR pet-friendly?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR offer parking?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR does not offer parking.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have a pool?
Yes, 8073 Pacific Beach DR has a pool.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have accessible units?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8073 Pacific Beach DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8073 Pacific Beach DR does not have units with air conditioning.
