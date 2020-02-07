8073 Pacific Beach DR

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool playground internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool internet access

This fantastic Townhouse has it all in one of the areas newer & most affordable communities. Conveniently located close to supermarket, The Forum, I-75 & airport. Great floor plan, screened-in lanai for relaxation, basic cable available, internet available. Cypress Landing offers tons of amenities such as the Club Cypress fitness area featuring a tropical resort-style pool, expansive decks, verandas & cabanas, Hi-Tech fitness center, Juice Bar, children's playground & more! Truly a must see, hurry this one won't last!