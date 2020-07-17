5305 Summerlin Rd. #503

Amenities
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.
If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020 You will be entitled to a $100 Amazon Gift Card with in 30 days of your move in.
No Pets Allowed
