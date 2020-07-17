All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5305 Summerlin Rd. #503

5305 Summerlin Road · (239) 330-8057
Location

5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Suntree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.

FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July!
If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020 You will be entitled to a $100 Amazon Gift Card with in 30 days of your move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have any available units?
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have?
Some of 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 offer parking?
No, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have a pool?
Yes, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 has a pool.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have accessible units?
No, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Summerlin Rd. #503 does not have units with air conditioning.
