Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:05 AM

4270 Avian AVE

4270 Avian Avenue · (239) 693-7263
Location

4270 Avian Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained furnished move in ready, 3BR villa with two-car garage large granite kitchen including breakfast bar and pantry fully ready for you to just come and stay. The split bedroom floor plan, inside laundry, and LARGE screened lanai with plenty of patio entertaining. Master suite boasts a large walk-in Shower room & soaking tub, dual sinks, including a separate access to the lanai. Province Park boasts lush landscape & gated entry with many amenities include to keep you busy; pool, clubhouse, playground area, ENDLESS walking/jogging trail, pickleball, tennis, and fishing. There is also access to Eastwood public GOLF COURSE which is recently renovated and so much more. Come and see us soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 Avian AVE have any available units?
4270 Avian AVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4270 Avian AVE have?
Some of 4270 Avian AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 Avian AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4270 Avian AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 Avian AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4270 Avian AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 4270 Avian AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4270 Avian AVE does offer parking.
Does 4270 Avian AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4270 Avian AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 Avian AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4270 Avian AVE has a pool.
Does 4270 Avian AVE have accessible units?
No, 4270 Avian AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 Avian AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4270 Avian AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4270 Avian AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4270 Avian AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
