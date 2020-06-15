4270 Avian AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained furnished move in ready, 3BR villa with two-car garage large granite kitchen including breakfast bar and pantry fully ready for you to just come and stay. The split bedroom floor plan, inside laundry, and LARGE screened lanai with plenty of patio entertaining. Master suite boasts a large walk-in Shower room & soaking tub, dual sinks, including a separate access to the lanai. Province Park boasts lush landscape & gated entry with many amenities include to keep you busy; pool, clubhouse, playground area, ENDLESS walking/jogging trail, pickleball, tennis, and fishing. There is also access to Eastwood public GOLF COURSE which is recently renovated and so much more. Come and see us soon!