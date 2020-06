Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Annual rental available now. Over 2000 sq feet. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs and 2.5 baths. Peaceful lake view overlooking the fountain. New paint and carpet. Applicants must make 3x rent. 1st mo, last mo, plus security deposit equal to one month due at move in. Small dog ok with pet deposit.