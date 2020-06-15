3860 Cherrybrook LOOP

Amenities
This fantastic town home is located in the gated community of San Simeon. Located perfectly in Fort Myers, you are only a short drive to I-75, to reach the beaches, Naples, Sarasota and much more. The airport is also a short distance away and you have grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment all in one area, no long drives or getting lost. the San Simeon community boasts a clubhouse within walking distance of your town home. Fitness center, heated pool and spa and also a playground. The unit offers a half bath down stairs, 3 large bedrooms upstairs with full bath, second floor laundry (full size washer and dryer) and everything you need for your seasonal stay. This property does require a minimum stay of 90 days. This property books fast, call today to reserve your vacation! ** All rental properties are subject to 6.5% State and 5% Local taxes (11.5% total) as well as a departure cleaning fee.** Air conditioning, Alarm clocks, Cable TV, Clothes hangers, Coffee maker, Conventional oven/range, Cooking utensils, Cookware, Dishes, Dishwasher, DVD player, Full kitchen, Garbage disposal, High-speed Internet - No smoking Please