Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3860 Cherrybrook LOOP

3860 Cherrybrook Loop · (239) 225-8231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3860 Cherrybrook Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
This fantastic town home is located in the gated community of San Simeon. Located perfectly in Fort Myers, you are only a short drive to I-75, to reach the beaches, Naples, Sarasota and much more. The airport is also a short distance away and you have grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment all in one area, no long drives or getting lost. the San Simeon community boasts a clubhouse within walking distance of your town home. Fitness center, heated pool and spa and also a playground. The unit offers a half bath down stairs, 3 large bedrooms upstairs with full bath, second floor laundry (full size washer and dryer) and everything you need for your seasonal stay. This property does require a minimum stay of 90 days. This property books fast, call today to reserve your vacation! ** All rental properties are subject to 6.5% State and 5% Local taxes (11.5% total) as well as a departure cleaning fee.** Air conditioning, Alarm clocks, Cable TV, Clothes hangers, Coffee maker, Conventional oven/range, Cooking utensils, Cookware, Dishes, Dishwasher, DVD player, Full kitchen, Garbage disposal, High-speed Internet - No smoking Please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have any available units?
3860 Cherrybrook LOOP has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have?
Some of 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Cherrybrook LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP does offer parking.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP has a pool.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3860 Cherrybrook LOOP has units with air conditioning.
