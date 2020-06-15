3860 Cherrybrook LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access

This fantastic town home is located in the gated community of San Simeon. Located perfectly in Fort Myers, you are only a short drive to I-75, to reach the beaches, Naples, Sarasota and much more. The airport is also a short distance away and you have grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment all in one area, no long drives or getting lost. the San Simeon community boasts a clubhouse within walking distance of your town home. Fitness center, heated pool and spa and also a playground. The unit offers a half bath down stairs, 3 large bedrooms upstairs with full bath, second floor laundry (full size washer and dryer) and everything you need for your seasonal stay. This property does require a minimum stay of 90 days. This property books fast, call today to reserve your vacation! ** All rental properties are subject to 6.5% State and 5% Local taxes (11.5% total) as well as a departure cleaning fee.** Air conditioning, Alarm clocks, Cable TV, Clothes hangers, Coffee maker, Conventional oven/range, Cooking utensils, Cookware, Dishes, Dishwasher, DVD player, Full kitchen, Garbage disposal, High-speed Internet - No smoking Please