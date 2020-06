Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Minimum option required before move-IN: $9,000. Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year. If you decide to purchase this property, the entire Option Deposit and all timely rental payment made within the contract term of one year will get applied towards the purchase price and closing costs.



Very nice renovated 2BR / 1.5BA condo in Fort Myers.



(RLNE3282204)