3642 Pine Oak CIR

Amenities

Beautiful end-unit Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets. Newly painted with a half-bath on the first floor, large kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, smooth top range, and a full-sized washer & dryer on the 2nd floor. Tiled throughout the first floor and bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms. Private fenced courtyard. Forest Lake Townhomes is a gated community, centrally located with easy access to Colonial Blvd via Metro Parkway, using Envera gated security with App & vehicle stickers for access. New A/C is nice and efficient. New exterior painting throughout the community.

The community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, community pool & spa. Basic Cable is included, Tenant may upgrade as desired, and pays all other utilities. Association application requires credit and background check with fees.