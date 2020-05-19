All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

3642 Pine Oak CIR

3642 Pine Oak Cir · (239) 464-5029
Location

3642 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautiful end-unit Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets. Newly painted with a half-bath on the first floor, large kitchen with granite counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, smooth top range, and a full-sized washer & dryer on the 2nd floor. Tiled throughout the first floor and bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms. Private fenced courtyard. Forest Lake Townhomes is a gated community, centrally located with easy access to Colonial Blvd via Metro Parkway, using Envera gated security with App & vehicle stickers for access. New A/C is nice and efficient. New exterior painting throughout the community.
The community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, community pool & spa. Basic Cable is included, Tenant may upgrade as desired, and pays all other utilities. Association application requires credit and background check with fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have any available units?
3642 Pine Oak CIR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have?
Some of 3642 Pine Oak CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Pine Oak CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Pine Oak CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Pine Oak CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3642 Pine Oak CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR offer parking?
No, 3642 Pine Oak CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3642 Pine Oak CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3642 Pine Oak CIR has a pool.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have accessible units?
No, 3642 Pine Oak CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 Pine Oak CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Pine Oak CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3642 Pine Oak CIR has units with air conditioning.
