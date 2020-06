Amenities

Beautiful town home at Forest Lakes gated community. Built in 2005 with approx 1,535 Sq Ft of living space. Fans throughout. Vertical and plantation blinds. Tiled downstairs in living, kitchen and half bath area. Carpeted stairs and bedrooms. Inside storage area. Washer and Dryer included. Fenced open lanai. One car garage. Basic cable included. Community pool, clubhouse . Sorry No Pets! HOA requires an application fee of $100 and 20- 30 days for approval. Your will also need to provide a back ground check Property Manager Lisa King