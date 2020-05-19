3621 Pine Oak CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community by Metro and Winkler, close to major roads and commerce.



This recently renovated corner unit features downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet, 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, oversized paved terrace with privacy fence, plank tiles in the living room, impact proof windows (no shutters needed), fully equipped kitchen and laundry, one car garage with automated door and driveway space for a second vehicle and much more.



Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, gym, volleyball court and more



. cable and Internet included (pending on confirmation; installation fee may apply)

. pet restrictions and deposits may apply

. last month rent required

. background check required

. HOA requires separate application and background check (candidates must a have a clean criminal record, 600+ (TRANSUNION) credit score is recommended)

. total application fees may exceed $200

. water not included (city might require a deposit)

. 2 parking spaces available - garage and driveway (no commercial vehicles allowed)