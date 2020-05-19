All apartments in Fort Myers
3621 Pine Oak CIR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

3621 Pine Oak CIR

3621 Pine Oak Cir · (239) 676-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3621 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community by Metro and Winkler, close to major roads and commerce.

This recently renovated corner unit features downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet, 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs, oversized paved terrace with privacy fence, plank tiles in the living room, impact proof windows (no shutters needed), fully equipped kitchen and laundry, one car garage with automated door and driveway space for a second vehicle and much more.

Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, gym, volleyball court and more

. cable and Internet included (pending on confirmation; installation fee may apply)
. pet restrictions and deposits may apply
. last month rent required
. background check required
. HOA requires separate application and background check (candidates must a have a clean criminal record, 600+ (TRANSUNION) credit score is recommended)
. total application fees may exceed $200
. water not included (city might require a deposit)
. 2 parking spaces available - garage and driveway (no commercial vehicles allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have any available units?
3621 Pine Oak CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have?
Some of 3621 Pine Oak CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Pine Oak CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Pine Oak CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Pine Oak CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Pine Oak CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Pine Oak CIR does offer parking.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Pine Oak CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Pine Oak CIR has a pool.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have accessible units?
No, 3621 Pine Oak CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Pine Oak CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Pine Oak CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Pine Oak CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
