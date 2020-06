Amenities

This beautiful three bedroom home is located at the popular community of Colonnade At The Forum in Fort Myers. You will have all the luxury of a gated community of which include security gate, huge pool, exercise room, tennis courts and many more features. The home has a great screened lanai for your comfort and on the inside you will find a kitchen with granite counter tops along with every major appliance you will ever need. You will also find large living area for your family gatherings. Many many features in this home so take a look and you will be calling it home.