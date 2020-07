Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

How does living on top of the world sound? This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo right on the River is spectacular. Image sitting on your balcony every morning to watch the sun come up or being there for the sunset each evening. This unit has a view that can put you immediately at peace after a hard days works.

We are sorry but no pets allowed, there is a 30 day HOA approval process. Please call listing agent for showings