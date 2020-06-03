All apartments in Fort Myers
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817

2915 Winkler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.

VILLAGE CREEK Community is professionally managed and has a good size community pool and modern clubhouse.

OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.

SEPARATE HOA application required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 5 days for renters approval by the HOA.

NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have any available units?
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have?
Some of 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 is pet friendly.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 does offer parking.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have a pool?
Yes, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 has a pool.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have accessible units?
No, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817 has units with air conditioning.
