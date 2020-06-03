2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.



VILLAGE CREEK Community is professionally managed and has a good size community pool and modern clubhouse.



OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.



SEPARATE HOA application required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 5 days for renters approval by the HOA.



NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.