Live the high life at Alta Mar. This upscale community is loaded with amenities that will make you want to return over and over again. This 4th floor unit has soothing views of the resort style beach-entry swimming pool, in-ground spa and the Caloosahatchee River. Walk to downtown Fort Myers and dine at one of the many fun and delicious eateries. Loads to see and do in the River District. Treat yourself to this luxury condominium. Inside you'll find 2 large master suites, each with a private bath and walk-in closet! There is a half-bath just off the kitchen. The living-room has a sleeper-sofa for any guest that may want to drop by. Under-building parking and a secure entry lobby adds to the upscale lifestyle at Alta Mar. No pets permitted. Association online application must be completed for guest approval and a minimum 680 credit score is required.