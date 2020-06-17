2366 E Mall DR

Amenities

One bedroom one bath condo - CLEAN - READY June 1, 2020 Towers Condo community in central Ft Myers. condo . Beautiful, heated swimming pool located in the tropically landscaped courtyard. Outdoor shower, grills, clubhouse. Within walking distance from Macy's, new ElDorado plaza with shopping and restaurants to enjoy. Short drive to Beaches. HOA background required $150. First-month rent, lease fee of $ 100, Security Deposit $ 1000, Cat deposit $ 300; 50% refundable with no damage, last month rent not required, Must be able to show a gross income of $2800.