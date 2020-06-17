All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 2366 E Mall DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
2366 E Mall DR
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

2366 E Mall DR

2366 East Mall Drive · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2366 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Winkler Safe Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
One bedroom one bath condo - CLEAN - READY June 1, 2020 Towers Condo community in central Ft Myers. condo . Beautiful, heated swimming pool located in the tropically landscaped courtyard. Outdoor shower, grills, clubhouse. Within walking distance from Macy's, new ElDorado plaza with shopping and restaurants to enjoy. Short drive to Beaches. HOA background required $150. First-month rent, lease fee of $ 100, Security Deposit $ 1000, Cat deposit $ 300; 50% refundable with no damage, last month rent not required, Must be able to show a gross income of $2800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 E Mall DR have any available units?
2366 E Mall DR has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2366 E Mall DR have?
Some of 2366 E Mall DR's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 E Mall DR currently offering any rent specials?
2366 E Mall DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 E Mall DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2366 E Mall DR is pet friendly.
Does 2366 E Mall DR offer parking?
No, 2366 E Mall DR does not offer parking.
Does 2366 E Mall DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2366 E Mall DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 E Mall DR have a pool?
Yes, 2366 E Mall DR has a pool.
Does 2366 E Mall DR have accessible units?
No, 2366 E Mall DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 E Mall DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 E Mall DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2366 E Mall DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2366 E Mall DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2366 E Mall DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity