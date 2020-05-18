All apartments in Fort Myers
2104 W First ST.
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
West 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
lobby
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers. Impressive private. elevator lobby. Spacious kitchen is chef-friendly with abundant granite counters, wood cabinetry, huge pantry and desk for menu planning. Breakfast bar doubles as space to serve cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, ensuite bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Guest quarters are separate from the living area for peace and privacy. Enjoy countless hours on the screened balcony entertaining friends, reading a book, napping, watching boats cruise along or birds soaring past. Designer paint colors throughout. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Enjoy an active social life with Friday Happy Hours, exercise classes, games, movie nights and special events planned by our social committee. Downtown has much to offer with dining, entertainment and shopping just minutes away. Get ready to fall in love with your new lifestyle! Welcome Home to High Point Place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2104 W First ST have any available units?
2104 W First ST has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 W First ST have?
Some of 2104 W First ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 W First ST currently offering any rent specials?
2104 W First ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 W First ST pet-friendly?
No, 2104 W First ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2104 W First ST offer parking?
No, 2104 W First ST does not offer parking.
Does 2104 W First ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 W First ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 W First ST have a pool?
No, 2104 W First ST does not have a pool.
Does 2104 W First ST have accessible units?
No, 2104 W First ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 W First ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 W First ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 W First ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 W First ST does not have units with air conditioning.

