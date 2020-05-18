2104 W First ST.

Amenities

Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers. Impressive private. elevator lobby. Spacious kitchen is chef-friendly with abundant granite counters, wood cabinetry, huge pantry and desk for menu planning. Breakfast bar doubles as space to serve cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, ensuite bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Guest quarters are separate from the living area for peace and privacy. Enjoy countless hours on the screened balcony entertaining friends, reading a book, napping, watching boats cruise along or birds soaring past. Designer paint colors throughout. Newer carpet in all bedrooms. Enjoy an active social life with Friday Happy Hours, exercise classes, games, movie nights and special events planned by our social committee. Downtown has much to offer with dining, entertainment and shopping just minutes away. Get ready to fall in love with your new lifestyle! Welcome Home to High Point Place!