1929 Ricardo AVE

Small efficiency duplex located off of Ricardo ave and US 41 in Fort Myers. Tile. $695 month + $1200 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 2* No pets allowed. Home is on city water. Electric & water resident's responsibility. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. You must show evidence of $1737.00 NET monthly income with a May pay stub or March, April & May bank statements. No evictions. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete the 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) . The $500 hold fee will go towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past before requesting a showing. (right side of duplex)