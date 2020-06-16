All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1929 Ricardo AVE

1929 Ricardo Ave · (239) 810-6375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1929 Ricardo Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1935 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small efficiency duplex located off of Ricardo ave and US 41 in Fort Myers. Tile. $695 month + $1200 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 2* No pets allowed. Home is on city water. Electric & water resident's responsibility. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. You must show evidence of $1737.00 NET monthly income with a May pay stub or March, April & May bank statements. No evictions. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete the 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) . The $500 hold fee will go towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past before requesting a showing. (right side of duplex)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have any available units?
1929 Ricardo AVE has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1929 Ricardo AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Ricardo AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Ricardo AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE offer parking?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have a pool?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have accessible units?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Ricardo AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Ricardo AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
