Amenities

recently renovated pool courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Single story Two Bedroom / two bath villa available in The Hamlet. This home boasts laminate flooring and upgraded counter tops in both the kitchen and baths. Sliders off the living room lead to a fenced private and spacious courtyard. The community is located near McGregor Boulevard and offers a heated community pool. Enjoy the central location of this community, within minutes to modern conveniences, as well as biking distance to the downtown River District. Come tour this property and see why you won't want to let this opportunity pass you by!