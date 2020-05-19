All apartments in Fort Myers
Location

11923 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Annual Rental available in Paseo!in Paseo! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Santa Anna Townhome in Award winning Paseo Development!! Nice clean unit . All this and fabulous PASEO amenities. PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS.You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have any available units?
11923 Adoncia WAY has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11923 Adoncia WAY have?
Some of 11923 Adoncia WAY's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11923 Adoncia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11923 Adoncia WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 Adoncia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11923 Adoncia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11923 Adoncia WAY does offer parking.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11923 Adoncia WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11923 Adoncia WAY has a pool.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have accessible units?
No, 11923 Adoncia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11923 Adoncia WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11923 Adoncia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11923 Adoncia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
