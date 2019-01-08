All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

11548 Shady Blossom DR

11548 Shady Blossom Drive · (239) 851-5537
Location

11548 Shady Blossom Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
New! 4/3/2 lakefront home in Arborwood Preserve! Available April 2020-September 2020. Rented October 2020-April 2021. Enjoy the resort lifestyle, with beach entry free form pool, waterfall grotto, spa, fire pit, restaurant/tiki bar, fitness center, aerobics room, classes, pickleball, tennis, theatre, art/hobby room and much more! Or relax on the extended lanai, watching the herons and sometimes flamingos! This open, great room floor plan home has 3 bedrooms set up and the den/fourth bedroom has a sofa bed. Two of the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and a spacious pantry. Arborwood Preserve is located off the Treeline, near I75, RSW airport, both spring training stadiums, Gulf Coast Town Center, and a short drive to Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, or Sanibel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have any available units?
11548 Shady Blossom DR has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have?
Some of 11548 Shady Blossom DR's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11548 Shady Blossom DR currently offering any rent specials?
11548 Shady Blossom DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11548 Shady Blossom DR pet-friendly?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR offer parking?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR does not offer parking.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have a pool?
Yes, 11548 Shady Blossom DR has a pool.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have accessible units?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11548 Shady Blossom DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11548 Shady Blossom DR does not have units with air conditioning.
