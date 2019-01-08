11548 Shady Blossom DR

Amenities

New! 4/3/2 lakefront home in Arborwood Preserve! Available April 2020-September 2020. Rented October 2020-April 2021. Enjoy the resort lifestyle, with beach entry free form pool, waterfall grotto, spa, fire pit, restaurant/tiki bar, fitness center, aerobics room, classes, pickleball, tennis, theatre, art/hobby room and much more! Or relax on the extended lanai, watching the herons and sometimes flamingos! This open, great room floor plan home has 3 bedrooms set up and the den/fourth bedroom has a sofa bed. Two of the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances and a spacious pantry. Arborwood Preserve is located off the Treeline, near I75, RSW airport, both spring training stadiums, Gulf Coast Town Center, and a short drive to Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, or Sanibel!