11152 Sierra Palm CT

RARE FIND... with LUXURIES of a modern RESORT yet the PRIVACY of a SECLUDED HOME. You will be certain to ENJOY this short term rental in the GATED and SECURE COMMUNITY of HERITAGE PALMS. Located in the EXCLUSIVE ENCLAVE COMMUNITY. This SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, 4300 SQ FT home with 5 BED ROOMS is sure to please. The main floor offers GOURMET KITCHEN, MASTER SUITE, GUEST BED ROOM ~ DEN. The upper level boasts 3 ADDITIONAL BED ROOMS, 2 BATHS plus a LARGE and OPEN LOFT area. The GREAT ROOM'S expansive doors open to a WELCOMING, SOUTH facing, SCREENED LANAI with HEATED POOL & SPA OVERLOOKING ONE of the TWO 18 HOLE GOLF COURSES. You will ENJOY the many other AMENITIES in this PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANTS, TENNIS and much more. GREAT LOCATION near the TWINS and RED SOX BALL PARK STADIUM and within minutes to the FAMOUS BEACHES of SANIBEL and FORT MYERS BEACH. PARADISE AWAITS... this home is AVAILABLE June 2020 through October 2020, December 2020 NOT AVAILABLE FEB-APRIL 2021. TWO month minimum rental period.