Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

11152 Sierra Palm CT

11152 Sierra Palm Court · (239) 322-6594
Location

11152 Sierra Palm Court, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
RARE FIND... with LUXURIES of a modern RESORT yet the PRIVACY of a SECLUDED HOME. You will be certain to ENJOY this short term rental in the GATED and SECURE COMMUNITY of HERITAGE PALMS. Located in the EXCLUSIVE ENCLAVE COMMUNITY. This SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, 4300 SQ FT home with 5 BED ROOMS is sure to please. The main floor offers GOURMET KITCHEN, MASTER SUITE, GUEST BED ROOM ~ DEN. The upper level boasts 3 ADDITIONAL BED ROOMS, 2 BATHS plus a LARGE and OPEN LOFT area. The GREAT ROOM'S expansive doors open to a WELCOMING, SOUTH facing, SCREENED LANAI with HEATED POOL & SPA OVERLOOKING ONE of the TWO 18 HOLE GOLF COURSES. You will ENJOY the many other AMENITIES in this PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANTS, TENNIS and much more. GREAT LOCATION near the TWINS and RED SOX BALL PARK STADIUM and within minutes to the FAMOUS BEACHES of SANIBEL and FORT MYERS BEACH. PARADISE AWAITS... this home is AVAILABLE June 2020 through October 2020, December 2020 NOT AVAILABLE FEB-APRIL 2021. TWO month minimum rental period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have any available units?
11152 Sierra Palm CT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have?
Some of 11152 Sierra Palm CT's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11152 Sierra Palm CT currently offering any rent specials?
11152 Sierra Palm CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11152 Sierra Palm CT pet-friendly?
No, 11152 Sierra Palm CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT offer parking?
Yes, 11152 Sierra Palm CT does offer parking.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11152 Sierra Palm CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have a pool?
Yes, 11152 Sierra Palm CT has a pool.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have accessible units?
No, 11152 Sierra Palm CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11152 Sierra Palm CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11152 Sierra Palm CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11152 Sierra Palm CT does not have units with air conditioning.
