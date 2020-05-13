All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

11015 Mill Creek WAY

11015 Mill Creek Way · (239) 410-7974
Location

11015 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This fully furnished two bedroom (queen beds) plus den (which is set-up as third bedroom (2 twin beds), two full baths on ground floor unit is currently available on a monthly basis. COLONIAL COUNTRY CLUB is a centrally located gated community that has so many amenities and is very close to the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities! Large clubhouse with a main restaurant and casual dining, main pool & spa, 8 tennis courts with a program, fully equipped exercise room, walking trails and pay-as-you-go golf option available. *****UNIT IS AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 2020 until OCTOBER 2020*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have any available units?
11015 Mill Creek WAY has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have?
Some of 11015 Mill Creek WAY's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Mill Creek WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Mill Creek WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Mill Creek WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY offer parking?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11015 Mill Creek WAY has a pool.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have accessible units?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11015 Mill Creek WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11015 Mill Creek WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
