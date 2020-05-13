11015 Mill Creek WAY

Amenities

This fully furnished two bedroom (queen beds) plus den (which is set-up as third bedroom (2 twin beds), two full baths on ground floor unit is currently available on a monthly basis. COLONIAL COUNTRY CLUB is a centrally located gated community that has so many amenities and is very close to the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities! Large clubhouse with a main restaurant and casual dining, main pool & spa, 8 tennis courts with a program, fully equipped exercise room, walking trails and pay-as-you-go golf option available. *****UNIT IS AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 2020 until OCTOBER 2020*****