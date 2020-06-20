10550 Amiata WAY

Amenities

Rarely available 3 Bedroom, 1st Floor condo in the premier 55+ Audubon community of Pelican Preserve. If you are looking for an annual rental in a very active community this is the one for you. Pelican Preserve includes two outdoor pools, indoor lap pool, indoor walking track, woodworking shop, billiards room, theatre, fitness rooms, library, banquet and meeting facilities, outdoor amphitheater, baseball diamond, preserve trails w/ boardwalk, beach, dog park, computer room, tennis and pickleball. Open concept living/kitchen area with Corian counters. Master suite has a tray ceiling, sliders to the lanai, walk-in shower and dual sinks in the bathroom. This is a split floor plan with two bedrooms on the opposite side of the master bedroom. This is an annual rental and TURNKEY!