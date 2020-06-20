All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

10550 Amiata WAY

10550 Amiata Way · No Longer Available
Location

10550 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
pool table
tennis court
Rarely available 3 Bedroom, 1st Floor condo in the premier 55+ Audubon community of Pelican Preserve. If you are looking for an annual rental in a very active community this is the one for you. Pelican Preserve includes two outdoor pools, indoor lap pool, indoor walking track, woodworking shop, billiards room, theatre, fitness rooms, library, banquet and meeting facilities, outdoor amphitheater, baseball diamond, preserve trails w/ boardwalk, beach, dog park, computer room, tennis and pickleball. Open concept living/kitchen area with Corian counters. Master suite has a tray ceiling, sliders to the lanai, walk-in shower and dual sinks in the bathroom. This is a split floor plan with two bedrooms on the opposite side of the master bedroom. This is an annual rental and TURNKEY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 Amiata WAY have any available units?
10550 Amiata WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 10550 Amiata WAY have?
Some of 10550 Amiata WAY's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 Amiata WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Amiata WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Amiata WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10550 Amiata WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY offer parking?
No, 10550 Amiata WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 Amiata WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10550 Amiata WAY has a pool.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY have accessible units?
No, 10550 Amiata WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10550 Amiata WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 Amiata WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10550 Amiata WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
