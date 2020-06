Amenities

This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches. Gulf Town Center is minutes away downtown Fort Myers for nightlife. Schools are close by in this family-oriented community. We take care of lawn service, internet and cable, and pool service.