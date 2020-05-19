10351 Glastonbury CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2+Den/2 bath home is ideally located just minutes to the airport, fine dining, world class shopping, and the RedSox Stadium. Don't wait on the builder, move in quickly to this beautifully decorated home and enjoy sunny Florida today! "The Plantation" is a gated community with 18-Hole Hurzdan/Fry Golf Course, tennis, spa, Private Club, monitored fitness center, bocce ball, Lap pool, activities director, and more! Beautifully landscaped this villa comes with a fantastic golf view of the 8th & 9th hole, along with a 2 car attached garage. Tastefully decorated with neutral furnishing along with the privacy blinds you can move right in. Home Includes: extended tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, seamless glass shower surround, soaking tub, large lanai, and more! Spend quiet tropical days on your private lanai, or enjoy the many amenities this community has to offer.



1 year-Annual Rental



w/o utilities $2800 per mth

w/utilities $3000 per mth



Vacation Rental 30 day min- Includes all Utilities +11.5% Tourist Tax



Off Season April 1st - Dec 31st $3500 per mth

Peak Season Jan, Feb & March

30 day min $4800 per mth

90 day min $4000 per mth