Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

10351 Glastonbury CIR

10351 Glastonbury Circle · (239) 443-2525
Location

10351 Glastonbury Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2+Den/2 bath home is ideally located just minutes to the airport, fine dining, world class shopping, and the RedSox Stadium. Don't wait on the builder, move in quickly to this beautifully decorated home and enjoy sunny Florida today! "The Plantation" is a gated community with 18-Hole Hurzdan/Fry Golf Course, tennis, spa, Private Club, monitored fitness center, bocce ball, Lap pool, activities director, and more! Beautifully landscaped this villa comes with a fantastic golf view of the 8th & 9th hole, along with a 2 car attached garage. Tastefully decorated with neutral furnishing along with the privacy blinds you can move right in. Home Includes: extended tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, seamless glass shower surround, soaking tub, large lanai, and more! Spend quiet tropical days on your private lanai, or enjoy the many amenities this community has to offer.

1 year-Annual Rental

w/o utilities $2800 per mth
w/utilities $3000 per mth

Vacation Rental 30 day min- Includes all Utilities +11.5% Tourist Tax

Off Season April 1st - Dec 31st $3500 per mth
Peak Season Jan, Feb & March
30 day min $4800 per mth
90 day min $4000 per mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have any available units?
10351 Glastonbury CIR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have?
Some of 10351 Glastonbury CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10351 Glastonbury CIR currently offering any rent specials?
10351 Glastonbury CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10351 Glastonbury CIR pet-friendly?
No, 10351 Glastonbury CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR offer parking?
Yes, 10351 Glastonbury CIR does offer parking.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10351 Glastonbury CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have a pool?
Yes, 10351 Glastonbury CIR has a pool.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have accessible units?
No, 10351 Glastonbury CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10351 Glastonbury CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10351 Glastonbury CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10351 Glastonbury CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
