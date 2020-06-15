All apartments in Fort Myers
10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY

10230 Washingtonia Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Washingtonia Palm Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Upgraded kitchen and master bath make this an exceptional value. Front lanai was also enclosed to make living room extra large! 60 Inch flat screen television! Summer rentals pay electricity which is included in seasonal rental rate. Use of Garage included. No minimum restaurant fees. Use of restaurant and exercise room included when transfer fee is paid. I have owned this home for several years and it always rents quickly so please make arrangements to view soon. June- December 2020, Jan 2021 are available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have any available units?
10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
Is 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does offer parking.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have a pool?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have accessible units?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Washingtonia Palm WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
