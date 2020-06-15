10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD

All apartments in Fort Myers
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10134 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available off season April 1st 2020 - December 31st 2020 as a furnished turnkey rental for $1,750 month. Your own private getaway. If you are looking for the best you have found it. This is a very rare 3 bedroom, downstairs, end unit with private side entry, surrounded by water on both sides. Sleeps six comfortably. Well appointed Furnishings and Turnkey. This end unit is bright and open and spacious. The home boasts 18 inch tile on the diagonal through all of the main living areas of the home. Carpeting in the bedrooms. The bathrooms have been recently upgraded to include new granite countertops, new fixtures and tiled showers with beautifully designed accent tiles and seamless shower doors. The den has it's own window offering a water view and plenty of light along with a beautiful tray ceiling. Enjoy the wrap around lake view from the living room. The extra side window brightens the area. Colonial Country Club offers all of the amenities you would expect and more from a top notch country club. Clubhouse with restaurant, spa, resort style pool, tennis and more. Golfing is available as tee times allow pay as you play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have any available units?
10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have?
Some of 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD offer parking?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10134 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
