Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD

10115 Colonial Country Club Boulevard · (239) 839-3303
Location

10115 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Colonial Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
*AVAIL TODAY ~ Enjoy this Spacious, 2nd floor, 2 BR+Den, 2BA 1530 SQ.FT. Florida-Style condo offering a split layout with master suite separate from two guest bedrooms & den. Home Features: Formal Dining Room for 6, Eat-in kitchen w/ Corian Counter tops, Spacious Great room for entertaining, 3 Large LCD TV's, WIFI, Stereo, Relaxing Lake-view Lanai, Master bedroom w/ Large walk-in closet & master bath w dual sinks + walk-in shower & private carport.
This unit comes with a Social Golf Membership ~ (Transfer fee due of $270) ~ Colonial Country Club features a community Resort style pool, Neighborhood private pool & jacuzzi, full service clubhouse with a dining room, grill room, and snack bar. The fitness center is outfitted with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a library, meeting room, massage rooms, extensive golf & tennis pro shop and houses an activity center with a full time director. There are 8 Har-Tru and 2 hard surface tennis courts & 8 Pickleball courts. The 18 hole Gordon Lewis golf course includes an aquatic driving range and putting green. Colonial Country Club includes 150 acres of protected natural preserve areas & 150 acres of fresh water lakes. *Pets OK w/ Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have any available units?
10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have?
Some of 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD does offer parking.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD has a pool.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
