10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD

Amenities

putting green pet friendly carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access tennis court

*AVAIL TODAY ~ Enjoy this Spacious, 2nd floor, 2 BR+Den, 2BA 1530 SQ.FT. Florida-Style condo offering a split layout with master suite separate from two guest bedrooms & den. Home Features: Formal Dining Room for 6, Eat-in kitchen w/ Corian Counter tops, Spacious Great room for entertaining, 3 Large LCD TV's, WIFI, Stereo, Relaxing Lake-view Lanai, Master bedroom w/ Large walk-in closet & master bath w dual sinks + walk-in shower & private carport.

This unit comes with a Social Golf Membership ~ (Transfer fee due of $270) ~ Colonial Country Club features a community Resort style pool, Neighborhood private pool & jacuzzi, full service clubhouse with a dining room, grill room, and snack bar. The fitness center is outfitted with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a library, meeting room, massage rooms, extensive golf & tennis pro shop and houses an activity center with a full time director. There are 8 Har-Tru and 2 hard surface tennis courts & 8 Pickleball courts. The 18 hole Gordon Lewis golf course includes an aquatic driving range and putting green. Colonial Country Club includes 150 acres of protected natural preserve areas & 150 acres of fresh water lakes. *Pets OK w/ Fee