10115 Colonial Country Club BLVD

Amenities
*AVAIL TODAY ~ Enjoy this Spacious, 2nd floor, 2 BR+Den, 2BA 1530 SQ.FT. Florida-Style condo offering a split layout with master suite separate from two guest bedrooms & den. Home Features: Formal Dining Room for 6, Eat-in kitchen w/ Corian Counter tops, Spacious Great room for entertaining, 3 Large LCD TV's, WIFI, Stereo, Relaxing Lake-view Lanai, Master bedroom w/ Large walk-in closet & master bath w dual sinks + walk-in shower & private carport.
This unit comes with a Social Golf Membership ~ (Transfer fee due of $270) ~ Colonial Country Club features a community Resort style pool, Neighborhood private pool & jacuzzi, full service clubhouse with a dining room, grill room, and snack bar. The fitness center is outfitted with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a library, meeting room, massage rooms, extensive golf & tennis pro shop and houses an activity center with a full time director. There are 8 Har-Tru and 2 hard surface tennis courts & 8 Pickleball courts. The 18 hole Gordon Lewis golf course includes an aquatic driving range and putting green. Colonial Country Club includes 150 acres of protected natural preserve areas & 150 acres of fresh water lakes. *Pets OK w/ Fee