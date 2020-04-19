650 Estero BLVD

Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to live on the beach! Single-family home on the beach close to the Best Western on Estero Island. This property comes with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchenette, living room and fantastic desk overlooking the Gulf with great partial views. laundry and covered parking space underneath the building. Property has wooden floors throughout, plenty of natural light, 12 stairs to enter the property and every room has a closet. AC is done via wall units in every bedroom and the living room. Electric and Water are included. No pets.