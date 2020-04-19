All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
650 Estero BLVD
650 Estero BLVD

650 Estero Boulevard · (239) 887-7674
Location

650 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to live on the beach! Single-family home on the beach close to the Best Western on Estero Island. This property comes with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchenette, living room and fantastic desk overlooking the Gulf with great partial views. laundry and covered parking space underneath the building. Property has wooden floors throughout, plenty of natural light, 12 stairs to enter the property and every room has a closet. AC is done via wall units in every bedroom and the living room. Electric and Water are included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Estero BLVD have any available units?
650 Estero BLVD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 650 Estero BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
650 Estero BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Estero BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 650 Estero BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 650 Estero BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 650 Estero BLVD does offer parking.
Does 650 Estero BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Estero BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Estero BLVD have a pool?
No, 650 Estero BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 650 Estero BLVD have accessible units?
No, 650 Estero BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Estero BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Estero BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Estero BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 650 Estero BLVD has units with air conditioning.
