Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach. Just a stroll down the street to the water's edge where you can enjoy watching the dolphins swim by! Owners provide beach cart w/ towels & chairs for use. Views of the sunrise and back bay from your deck. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 master bedrooms upstairs- 1 with a king and the other has a queen bed- both with smart TV' s for streaming videos- you can access with your streaming account (Netflix/Hulu/ HBO Go/ etc). The 3rd bedroom on the main level has a bunk with twin beds as well as a double bed for the grandkids or extra company! Fully renovated kitchen and bathrooms with granite and stone tile. Living area with HDTV comfortable seating, sofa seats recline! WIFI provided. Washer and dryer. New owners have provided all the creature comforts for their tenants to enjoy their vacation home. Convenient location to the grocery store! Limited weekly rentals-3- Inquire availability and rates.

Taxes and fees are additional. Pet deposit $500-H FMB 135

STR Registration Number 19-1274

Apartment on lower level rented