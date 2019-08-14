All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 718 Bear Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
718 Bear Lake Rd
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

718 Bear Lake Rd

718 Bear Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

718 Bear Lake Road, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
CHARMING HOME IN APOPKA... - - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.0 bath home located in the established neighborhood of Bear Lake Rd. This Beautiful home ha Tile floor in the common areas and bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Eat-in breakfast nook, and is open to the living room.

This home also has large windows that allow for lots of natural lighting. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings and opens to a back yard patio surrounded by landscaping and privacy fence. The master bath includes a large garden tub, walk in tiled shower.

Lake Brantley School District

Exclusively marketed by Arborside Properties. Please contact our Leasing Department at 407-966-4011 ext 0804 or via text 407-702-8643 for a showing appointment.

(RLNE5010037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have any available units?
718 Bear Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 718 Bear Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
718 Bear Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Bear Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Bear Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Bear Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsForest City Apartments with Gyms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus