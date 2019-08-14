718 Bear Lake Rd

Amenities

CHARMING HOME IN APOPKA... - - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.0 bath home located in the established neighborhood of Bear Lake Rd. This Beautiful home ha Tile floor in the common areas and bedrooms. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Eat-in breakfast nook, and is open to the living room.



This home also has large windows that allow for lots of natural lighting. The master suite offers vaulted ceilings and opens to a back yard patio surrounded by landscaping and privacy fence. The master bath includes a large garden tub, walk in tiled shower.



Lake Brantley School District



Exclusively marketed by Arborside Properties. Please contact our Leasing Department at 407-966-4011 ext 0804 or via text 407-702-8643 for a showing appointment.



(RLNE5010037)