533 Harvard Pl, Apopka
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

533 Harvard Pl, Apopka

533 Harvard Place · No Longer Available
Location

533 Harvard Place, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Baltimore area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from theme parks and major shopping malls,Apply now and make this your new home as we offer 1month free rent if your able to pay 3month upfront and 2month free rent if you pay 5month upfront and enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Contact Mr Jack (336) 864-1765

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have any available units?
533 Harvard Pl, Apopka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have?
Some of 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka currently offering any rent specials?
533 Harvard Pl, Apopka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka is pet friendly.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka offer parking?
Yes, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka offers parking.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have a pool?
No, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka does not have a pool.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have accessible units?
No, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 533 Harvard Pl, Apopka has units with air conditioning.
