533 Harvard Pl, Apopka

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous townhouse. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhouse offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen, 2-car garage and a cozy patio perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, and two comfortable bedrooms. It is conveniently located in the Baltimore area, close to great schools, shopping, restaurants, less than 20 minutes from theme parks and major shopping malls,Apply now and make this your new home as we offer 1month free rent if your able to pay 3month upfront and 2month free rent if you pay 5month upfront and enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Contact Mr Jack (336) 864-1765