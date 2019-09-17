487 Jordan Stuart Cir.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6793d507a ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great two bedroom condo is located in the gated community of The Milan near 436 and S. Line Dr. convenient to shopping, dining, I-4, Maitland Exchange and nearby schools. It includes a spacious open floor plan with laminate flooring and carpet throughout, good size kitchen and private patio with outside storage room. This gated community also features a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and car wash area. At RPM Realty, we're here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.