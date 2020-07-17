Amenities

448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit. Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio, an over-sized floor plan, and gate entry access for your privacy. water, sewer, and pest control are included in the rent. Community features a luxurious pool with WiFi access, fitness center, Gymboree, stunning Clubhouse, car care center, bbq area with picnic tables.



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets. 20 lbs weight limit.



$925.00 Rent

$925.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



