3202 Hunter Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Price reduction* Bring all offers, sellers motivated. COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN WEKIVA!!! WEKIVA, TEAGUE AND LAKE BRANTLEY HIGH ZONED, HALF ACRE LOT WITH PRIVACY. ENJOY NEW LANDSCAPING, REMODELED KITCHEN AND GUEST BATHROOM. BEAUTIFUL PAVER WALKWAY AND FRONT PORCH. LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH FIRE PIT FOR ENTERTAINING. ENJOY LAKE VIEWS FROM YOUR BALCONY DECK! QUIET STREET, HOUSE HAS AMAZING CURB APPEAL. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN TO LIVING/DINING ROOM. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH BEAUTIFUL FLOORS. 4 BEDROOMS ON TOP LEVEL AND 2 BATHROOMS. DOWNSTAIRS LEVEL IS IDEAL FOR AN IN-LAW SUITE OR GAME ROOM/MAN CAVE WHICH INCLUDES AN EXTRA ROOM FOR EITHER A GYM OR OFFICE AS WELL AS AN UPDATED 3RD BATHROOM. GARAGE INCLUDES A LARGE WORKSHOP FOR ALL OF YOUR TOOLS. THE SCHOOLS ARE TOP RATED SEMINOLE COUNTY, SOME OF THE BEST PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN FLORIDA. THIS HOME IS LOCATED NEAR MAITLAND, HEATHROW, ALTAMONTE AND ORLANDO AND LESS THAN AN HOUR FROM THE BEACHES!



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



