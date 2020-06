Amenities

garage walk in closets range refrigerator

This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left. Past the dining room, you'll have the kitchen and next to the kitchen your master bedroom. Huge walk-in closet and dual sinks in the master bathroom. This home features a very spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a good sized backyard. Located in beautiful Wekiva and the community of Foxwood. In the Lake Brantley School District.