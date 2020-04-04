2672 Brandon Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome walking distance to Amenities!!! - Welcome to the serene and highly sought after community of Wekiva Reserve in Seminole County! This BEAUTIFUL home is perfect for anyone looking to be in a peaceful and family friendly community. This FRESHLY PAINTED home boasts a SPACIOUS living area with access to a PRIVATE screened in porch and fenced backyard. The kitchen features ample storage, a breakfast nook and great natural light. Second floor consists of 3 LARGE bedrooms and 2 FULL baths for any size family. This home is located walking distance from the community's pool and tennis courts.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Seminole State College, parks, lakes and more. Zoned for Wekiva Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawncare included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



