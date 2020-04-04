All apartments in Forest City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

2672 Brandon Cir

2672 Brandon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Brandon Circle, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome walking distance to Amenities!!! - Welcome to the serene and highly sought after community of Wekiva Reserve in Seminole County! This BEAUTIFUL home is perfect for anyone looking to be in a peaceful and family friendly community. This FRESHLY PAINTED home boasts a SPACIOUS living area with access to a PRIVATE screened in porch and fenced backyard. The kitchen features ample storage, a breakfast nook and great natural light. Second floor consists of 3 LARGE bedrooms and 2 FULL baths for any size family. This home is located walking distance from the community's pool and tennis courts.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, Seminole State College, parks, lakes and more. Zoned for Wekiva Elementary School, Teague Middle School and Lake Brantley High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawncare included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5665097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Brandon Cir have any available units?
2672 Brandon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 2672 Brandon Cir have?
Some of 2672 Brandon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 Brandon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Brandon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Brandon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2672 Brandon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir offer parking?
No, 2672 Brandon Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2672 Brandon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2672 Brandon Cir has a pool.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir have accessible units?
No, 2672 Brandon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2672 Brandon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 Brandon Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2672 Brandon Cir has units with air conditioning.
