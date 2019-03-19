132 Alder Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Altamonte Springs ! The Kitchen has black appliances and new counter tops! Tile flooring throughout the home! Large back yard with a chain link fence! Home is pet Friendly. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30am-5:30pm Monday through Friday. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.