Forest City, FL
132 Alder Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

132 Alder Avenue

132 Alder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Alder Avenue, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Altamonte Springs ! The Kitchen has black appliances and new counter tops! Tile flooring throughout the home! Large back yard with a chain link fence! Home is pet Friendly. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30am-5:30pm Monday through Friday. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Alder Avenue have any available units?
132 Alder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 132 Alder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Alder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Alder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Alder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 132 Alder Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 Alder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Alder Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 Alder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Alder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Alder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Alder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

