Florida City, FL
34 SW 5th Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

34 SW 5th Ave

34 Southwest 5th Avenue · (305) 450-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Southwest 5th Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

12 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

12 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 9200sqft totally furnished property. Design decorated throughout with top features. Stainless steel kitchen with large pantry and separate laundry facilities, Formal dining with open access to outside porch for entertainment. Twelve bedrooms with office style loft. Perfect for large family, group home, BNB or ALF. Two private entrances upstairs with handicap access ramp. Parking area with huge backyard perfect for gatherings. Owner agent flexible on lease terms. Ready to go, Don't pass this one up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 SW 5th Ave have any available units?
34 SW 5th Ave has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 SW 5th Ave have?
Some of 34 SW 5th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 SW 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
34 SW 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 SW 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 34 SW 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florida City.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 34 SW 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 SW 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 34 SW 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 34 SW 5th Ave has accessible units.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 SW 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 SW 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 SW 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
