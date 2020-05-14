34 SW 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 9200sqft totally furnished property. Design decorated throughout with top features. Stainless steel kitchen with large pantry and separate laundry facilities, Formal dining with open access to outside porch for entertainment. Twelve bedrooms with office style loft. Perfect for large family, group home, BNB or ALF. Two private entrances upstairs with handicap access ramp. Parking area with huge backyard perfect for gatherings. Owner agent flexible on lease terms. Ready to go, Don't pass this one up.