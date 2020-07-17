Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020



- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BczSW16U/e?hidehotspotlabels=true



This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island home features an open floor plan w/ formal living & dining rooms; updated kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances; family room w/ fireplace; owners suite w/ large garden bathroom including a walk-in shower, large soaking tub, double sink vanity & large walk-in closet; inside laundry w/ washer/dryer included; fenced backyard w/ covered porch backing on a preserve; 2 car garage and much more!



School Zoning per Oneclay.net:



Elementary: Robert M Paterson Elementary

Junior High: Green Cove Springs Junior High

High School: Fleming Island High



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Credit scores below 620 will require owner approval. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.



(RLNE5906782)