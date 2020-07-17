All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

424 Wynfield Circle

Location

424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 424 Wynfield Circle · Avail. Aug 10

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020

- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BczSW16U/e?hidehotspotlabels=true

This beautiful 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island home features an open floor plan w/ formal living & dining rooms; updated kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances; family room w/ fireplace; owners suite w/ large garden bathroom including a walk-in shower, large soaking tub, double sink vanity & large walk-in closet; inside laundry w/ washer/dryer included; fenced backyard w/ covered porch backing on a preserve; 2 car garage and much more!

School Zoning per Oneclay.net:

Elementary: Robert M Paterson Elementary
Junior High: Green Cove Springs Junior High
High School: Fleming Island High

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Income 3 times rent, credit score 620, & good rental history. Credit scores below 620 will require owner approval. Criminal records must contain no convictions for felonies within the past 7 years involving the manufacture or distribution of controlled substances. For other felony convictions, we will conduct individualized assessments that take into account mitigating factors, such as facts & circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct, age at time of conduct, evidence of good tenancy before and after conduct, nature & severity of conviction and the amount of time that has passed since the conviction. Criminal history which indicates that an applicant’s tenancy would constitute a direct threat to the health or safety of other individuals or whose tenancy could result in substantial physical damage to the property of the owner or others may result in rejection of the application.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum personal liability policy of $100,000.

(RLNE5906782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Wynfield Circle have any available units?
424 Wynfield Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Wynfield Circle have?
Some of 424 Wynfield Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Wynfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
424 Wynfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Wynfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Wynfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 424 Wynfield Circle offers parking.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Wynfield Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle have a pool?
No, 424 Wynfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 424 Wynfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Wynfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Wynfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Wynfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
