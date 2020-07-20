2309 Eagle Perch PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

The Longwood floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances. This highly desirable community boasts top-rated schools and access to Eagle Harbor amenities which include Golf, 12 Tennis Har-Tru Courts, 12 Soccer Fields, 3 Aquatic Centers, Water Slide, Heated Lap Pool, Boat and R/V Storage, and more. Lawn Maintenance Included! Tenant Occupied....24 Hr notice required for showings!