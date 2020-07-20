All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:06 AM

2309 Eagle Perch PL

2309 Eagle Perch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Longwood floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances. This highly desirable community boasts top-rated schools and access to Eagle Harbor amenities which include Golf, 12 Tennis Har-Tru Courts, 12 Soccer Fields, 3 Aquatic Centers, Water Slide, Heated Lap Pool, Boat and R/V Storage, and more. Lawn Maintenance Included! Tenant Occupied....24 Hr notice required for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have any available units?
2309 Eagle Perch PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have?
Some of 2309 Eagle Perch PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Eagle Perch PL currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Eagle Perch PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Eagle Perch PL pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Eagle Perch PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Eagle Perch PL offers parking.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Eagle Perch PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Eagle Perch PL has a pool.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have accessible units?
No, 2309 Eagle Perch PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Eagle Perch PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Eagle Perch PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2309 Eagle Perch PL has units with air conditioning.
