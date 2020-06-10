All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2137 POND SPRINGS WAY
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

2137 POND SPRINGS WAY

2137 Pond Spring Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

2137 Pond Spring Way, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Come fall in love with this immaculate Fleming Island home! Freshly painted and ready for YOU. Home boasts all tile flooring, beautiful granite counters, screened lania and a perfectly landscaped and fenced yard.Large owners suit features access to screened lanai, two separate sinks, tub and a shower. Two of the other bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath, complete with double sink. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Gas fireplace is non operational. 1 small dog allowed with approval. Landscaping included in rent. Book your showing today before it is gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have any available units?
2137 POND SPRINGS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have?
Some of 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2137 POND SPRINGS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY offers parking.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY has a pool.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 POND SPRINGS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida