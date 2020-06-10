2137 POND SPRINGS WAY

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Come fall in love with this immaculate Fleming Island home! Freshly painted and ready for YOU. Home boasts all tile flooring, beautiful granite counters, screened lania and a perfectly landscaped and fenced yard.Large owners suit features access to screened lanai, two separate sinks, tub and a shower. Two of the other bedrooms feature a jack and jill bath, complete with double sink. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Gas fireplace is non operational. 1 small dog allowed with approval. Landscaping included in rent. Book your showing today before it is gone!!