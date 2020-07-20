All apartments in Fleming Island
1747 COUNTRY WALK DR
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

1747 COUNTRY WALK DR

1747 Country Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1747 Country Walk Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths that is in Fleming Island. Do not let this home slip by if you are looking for a rental. Great schools, Great Location and Great Neighborhood. Ready in May for move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have any available units?
1747 COUNTRY WALK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have?
Some of 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1747 COUNTRY WALK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR offer parking?
No, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR does not offer parking.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR has a pool.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have accessible units?
No, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1747 COUNTRY WALK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
