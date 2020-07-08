1738 WALTON LAKE CT

Amenities

Lovely four bedroom home in the wonderful community of Eagle Harbour! HUGE Corner Lot Home offers plenty of yard space. Two options for a family. Living room that share a joint fireplace. Updated Kitchen that is open to a breakfast area. Home offers Formal Dining option also. Split floor plan, master is on the left side of home with en suite, large walk in closet. Three other bedrooms on opposite side of home. Laundry is in inside off of kitchen, access to garage. Glass Florida room offers additional place for family entertaining. Screened Lanai off of Florida room. Access to the wonderful amenities of Eagle Landing- Pools, Playgrounds, Walking Paths, Golf, you name it! Close to Major Highways, NAS JAX, Shops, and more!