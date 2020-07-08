All apartments in Fleming Island
Fleming Island, FL
1738 WALTON LAKE CT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1738 WALTON LAKE CT

1738 Walton Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Walton Lake Court, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely four bedroom home in the wonderful community of Eagle Harbour! HUGE Corner Lot Home offers plenty of yard space. Two options for a family. Living room that share a joint fireplace. Updated Kitchen that is open to a breakfast area. Home offers Formal Dining option also. Split floor plan, master is on the left side of home with en suite, large walk in closet. Three other bedrooms on opposite side of home. Laundry is in inside off of kitchen, access to garage. Glass Florida room offers additional place for family entertaining. Screened Lanai off of Florida room. Access to the wonderful amenities of Eagle Landing- Pools, Playgrounds, Walking Paths, Golf, you name it! Close to Major Highways, NAS JAX, Shops, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have any available units?
1738 WALTON LAKE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have?
Some of 1738 WALTON LAKE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 WALTON LAKE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1738 WALTON LAKE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 WALTON LAKE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT offer parking?
Yes, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT offers parking.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have a pool?
Yes, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT has a pool.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have accessible units?
No, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 WALTON LAKE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 WALTON LAKE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

