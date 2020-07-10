All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1707 Eagle Watch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1707 Eagle Watch Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1707 Eagle Watch Drive

1707 Eagle Watch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1707 Eagle Watch Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
1707 Eagle Watch Drive Available 07/04/20 Gorgeous Eagle Harbor Luxury Home! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcnXz3OI/e?show_thumbnails=true

- LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
- AVAILABLE JULY 4, 2020

This beautiful Eagle Harbor cul-de-sac luxury home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office, formal dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite, breakfast bar & 42'' cabinets, large florida room, huge master bedroom suite w/ sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, tile & wood floors throughout, large fenced backyard with pavered patio and much more!

The Eagle Harbor community features swimming pools, tennis courts, walking paths, river dock, boat launch and much more.

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40

(RLNE2529780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have any available units?
1707 Eagle Watch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have?
Some of 1707 Eagle Watch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Eagle Watch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Eagle Watch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Eagle Watch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive offer parking?
No, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive has a pool.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Eagle Watch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Eagle Watch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments with Balcony
Fleming Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida