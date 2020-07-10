Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

1707 Eagle Watch Drive Available 07/04/20 Gorgeous Eagle Harbor Luxury Home! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcnXz3OI/e?show_thumbnails=true



- LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

- AVAILABLE JULY 4, 2020



This beautiful Eagle Harbor cul-de-sac luxury home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office, formal dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite, breakfast bar & 42'' cabinets, large florida room, huge master bedroom suite w/ sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, tile & wood floors throughout, large fenced backyard with pavered patio and much more!



The Eagle Harbor community features swimming pools, tennis courts, walking paths, river dock, boat launch and much more.



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40



