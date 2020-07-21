1624 RIVER BREEZE DR

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Fleming Island!Spacious split floor plan with lots of large windows for the perfect view of the sparkling pool. Beautiful grand entry that opens into the formal living room. Formal dining room is also to the right of entrance foyer and connects to the kitchen. Home also offers a bonus eat in area and has a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room and eat in kitchen area. Master bedroom is split from other rooms and has attached master bath. Master bath offers dual sinks, tiled walk in shower, relaxing garden tub and large closets. Other rooms are spacious and share a full bath. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. The backyard is a dream with a covered, in-ground pool and large private yard. Home is also located on a cul-de-sac lot.