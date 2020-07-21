All apartments in Fleming Island
1624 RIVER BREEZE DR

1624 River Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 River Breeze Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Fleming Island!Spacious split floor plan with lots of large windows for the perfect view of the sparkling pool. Beautiful grand entry that opens into the formal living room. Formal dining room is also to the right of entrance foyer and connects to the kitchen. Home also offers a bonus eat in area and has a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room and eat in kitchen area. Master bedroom is split from other rooms and has attached master bath. Master bath offers dual sinks, tiled walk in shower, relaxing garden tub and large closets. Other rooms are spacious and share a full bath. Separate laundry room and 2 car garage. The backyard is a dream with a covered, in-ground pool and large private yard. Home is also located on a cul-de-sac lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have any available units?
1624 RIVER BREEZE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have?
Some of 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1624 RIVER BREEZE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR offers parking.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR has a pool.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have accessible units?
No, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 RIVER BREEZE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
